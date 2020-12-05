Custer County judges move hearings to Pennington County after commissioners allow guns in the courthouse

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A new ordinance allowing guns in the Custer County Courthouse has judges taking their hearings elsewhere.

This week the Custer County Commission passed an ordinance allowing anyone to carry guns inside the courthouse, but not the courtroom. Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says it was effort to follow state law.

“This is hitting close to home to the people that really feel strongly about the gun rights because this is sort of on a local level where they feel they’re infringing on the rights of the gun owners,” Jim Lintz, Chairman of Custer County Commission, said.

However, this ordinance did not sit well with the county judges. Causing them to carryon with their hearings here in Pennington County instead.

“It’s going to affect the general public who have to appear in court, they’re going to have to provide transportation to Pennington County. We’re going to have to probably shutdown our state’s attorney’s office that day because they’ll all be in Pennington County,” Lintz said.

Lintz hopes the commission and judges will meet in the middle and consider coming back. Otherwise, Custer County could lose a lot of money.

People in town also feel conflicted.

“Gun rights people have the right to bear arms and all that, but there’s got to be limits on where you allow them,” Doughty said.

“I don’t think there’s any question that in the courtroom isn’t a place for guns. But in the courthouse we are just citizens; we’re just people and we have the right to carry in this county and the state,” Steve Girard, business owner and resident, said.

The Custer County Commission’s Chairman says there will be another special session held next Wednesday to discuss the ordinance.