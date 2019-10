CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Custer State Park are sending a warning and a reminder to drivers traveling in the popular park.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of car stuck Monday afternoon. The post said road closed signs mean the road is closed to vehicle traffic.

Authorities also added, if a driver is following GPS directions and the road is gone, it may not be wise to trust GPS systems.