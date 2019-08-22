Culvert repairs will close section of Highway 130

CROOKS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Minnehaha County Highway Department, County Highway 130 (258th Street) will be closed east of County Highway 137 (470th Ave.) south of Crooks, beginning on Monday, August 26.

The section highlighted in the map below will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 29 will not be accessible to drivers west of 471st Ave.

This will allow county repair crews to replace culvert ends. Highway 130 traffic should use an alternative route. This work is expected to last one week.