Culver’s partnering with Midwest Honor Flight to send veterans to Washington D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest Honor Flight is hoping you’ll stop at your local Culver’s next week to help raise money for its missions.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, participating Culver’s restaurants will donate 10% of sales to the Midwest Honor Flight.

That money will be used to send veterans to see the memorials in their honor in Washington D.C.

“I know that we’ve been able to donate upwards of $5,000-6,000 just in our stores alone to Midwest Honor Flight,” Chad Pearson, Culver’s Operating Partner said. “And then obviously what whatever donations and then the other Culver’s out there, I know that we’ve been able to see some really big returns.”

“The parks need to be opened up, their national parks system is still closed, Arlington National Cemetery is still not allowing people in,” said Midwest Honor Flight board member, Russell Wentz.

Wentz says they are also waiting for veterans to get vaccinated before they can resume missions again.