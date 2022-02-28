SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the benefits of the Career and Technical Education Academy (CTE) is that students get the chance to network with possible employers.

It’s a chance for students to learn more about possible careers and what they need to do to get those jobs.

They may be in high school, but these students are already looking ahead at their future careers.

“I have an idea of what I want to do, but career fairs like this kind of help me get my foot in the door and get a better understanding of what the career is like maybe a little bit more about it. Some of the school that requires and maybe like some classes you can take in high school so you don’t have to spend all your time doing your pre-reqs in college,” said Emma Buie, junior.

This career fair provides the almost 700 students with around 100 different booths to visit, giving them options for after graduation.

“I’m actually looking for a career in automotive and a lot of these people are the way that I could potentially do that. But it’s kind of just a good way to get your foot in the door in a lot of places and meet a lot of people who are going to help you along with your career,” said Nathan Hill, senior.

“We want to show them what opportunities are out there and available to them in their community, whether that be going right to work or going on to higher ed, two year four year degree, or possibly to the military,” said Josh Hall, principal of the CTE academy.

For Chris Houwman who runs an electric company, it’s a chance to network with students who may be interested in working for his company in the future. He’s here to make sure they know just how to get there.

“What we really want to do is if they have interest in a post secondary education, we look at a Build Dakota scholarship or a summer internship, or if they really want to go right into the workforce, we will look at one of our mentorship programs,” said Chris Houwman, president and CEO of Malloy Electric

Preparing students for whatever their career path may be.

“They really do a good job of prepping the students they work with them on their soft skills, their resume, and they are working with them on eye engagement, handshakes so it’s very important for us to be able to take that and have a better discussion with them,” said Houwman.

Their networking options include everything from construction, nursing, military and much more.