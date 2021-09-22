CTE Academy students build playhouse for fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students are getting more hands-on experience outside of the classroom. That’s the case for carpentry students at CTE Academy in Sioux Falls as one of their projects becomes the center of a fundraiser.

A playhouse could be sitting in your backyard thanks to a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation.

“The money that we raise will support the education foundation’s programming which supports staff and students in all buildings,” executive director of Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, Allison Struck said.

The playhouse is pretty unique, it was built by carpentry students at CTE Academy.

“I got to work on the shingles with another kid and then it took a lot of effort just to get into it, it was ‘can we finish this, can we get it done, how much time do we have on our hands,'” student Marshall Pfeiffer said.

“The first thing we started with was the drywall in here which was a challenge because we had three or four guys in here and trying to fit stuff in here,” student Shanden Reiners said.

Work started on the project in the fall of 2020 and wrapped up at the end of the school year.

“It was a fun time doing it, we got a lot of things done and seeing it from the ground up was a good time,” Pfeiffer said.

Now it’s time to raffle off the playhouse.

“These students learn the trade in the class, but then they get to do a project like this, which gives them real-life, hands-on experience, they got to build this playhouse and then luckily through this partnership we are able to sell the raffle tickets and someone gets to take this playhouse home,” Struck said.

“I think it’s kind of cool that we are fundraising it off, something that I put effort into and now a family is going to enjoy it,” Reiners said.

“I hope it does go to a family that wants something like that, that would be cool, put a smile on someone’s face,” student Madison Schliemann said.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100. The drawing will be on December 10th. Click here for a link to purchase raffle tickets.