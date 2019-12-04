Crystal Johnson named interim State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crystal Johnson will be taking over for Aaron McGowan as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney on an interim basis starting at 5:01 p.m. Friday, the Minnehaha County Commission Office announced Wednesday.

Johnson has been appointed by Judge Robin Houwman.

Johnson is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Sioux Falls. She’s been working the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office since January 2005 and been a prosecutor for 10 years.

The county commission will determine a process to make an appointment of an individual to permanently fill the position.

On Monday, McGowan told KELOLAND News his plans on resigning his position as state’s attorney. On Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commission unanimously accepted his resignation.

The position is up for election in November 2020.