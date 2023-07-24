SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The old Gordman’s building at the Empire Mall has a new tenant.

Crunch Fitness has taken over the building and is currently remodeling it, but this fitness center is going to be unlike any other in South Dakota.

As the sign says, Crunch Fitness is coming soon.

“We are so excited for this facility, this mega gym to come to Sioux Falls,” pre-sale manager Taylor Warrick said.

Taylor Warrick is the presale manager. He says to think of Crunch Fitness as a fitness center on steroids.

There are over 400 Crunch Fitness centers across the country.

But this facility in the old Gordman’s building is 60,000 square feet, which will make it the largest Crunch Fitness center in America.

Warrick is in charge of getting people signed up for memberships.

“For the very first 500 members who join Crunch Fitness, it’s a dollar enrollment, 30 days free, plus a swag bag, t-shirt, gym bag, water bottle,” Warrick said.

And a whole lot more.

Crunch Fitness is also going to offer more than just state-of-the-art weight machines, treadmills, and dumbells.

“We got platinum level tanning beds, hydro massage beds, great for pre and post-workout recovery, Kids Crunch babysitting services, so you can bring the kiddos into the Kids Crunch movie theater and you can get your workout in,” Warrick said.

They are currently hiring to fill 100 positions.

Crunch Fitness hopes to be open by November. To learn more click here.