SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies on the east side of Sioux Falls will open Friday, Feb. 10.

The store is located at 820 S. Highline Place. Store owners, Brock Stokes and Heather Berry, said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, the release said.

Delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the

Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com starting on Wednesday, Feb. 15.