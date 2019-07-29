Crowds gathering to see Arc of Dreams at night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Downtown Sioux Falls has another star attraction on its hands.

Crowds continue to gather at the Arc of Dreams after sunset. This is what it looked like over the weekend. That’s because the sculpture shines bright in the dark. Carrie Ragan liked is so much during the day she wanted to check it out under the lights.

Mike Simundson – Arc of Dreams "I think it's magnificent. It's clearly a signature for the city. I don't know the city but if I were to live in the city, I would be very proud of it. The beauty of it. The strength of it and the message," visitor Mary Cadwallader from Boston said. Video: Mike Simundson #siouxfalls #hifromsd Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Monday, July 29, 2019

“Noticed it in the sunlight and the beautiful day we had today but it is something else when you see it at night. It’s really gorgeous,” Ragan said.

The Arc of Dreams lights up every night from sundown to midnight. It is located on the downtown River Greenway between 6th and 8th Streets.