Crowds flock to Sioux Falls pools during record heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the temperatures climbed all across KELOLAND, people were patiently taking their place in line to escape the oppressive weekend heat.

The line of swimmers waiting to get into the Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center wrapped all the way around the sidewalk Saturday. Even the youngest swimmers know the importance of keeping cool on a hot day.

“You get to cool off and you get to do new stuff in the pool,” Ainsley said. “Jumping in and getting all cooled off in the pool,” Deklan said. “All the things you can do because there’s lot of varieties,” 12-year-old Carsyn said.

Sioux Falls outdoor pools and aquatic centers are open again today for people looking to cool off.