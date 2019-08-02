Crowds expected for first concert at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s officially fair season across KELOLAND. That includes the Sioux Empire Fair, which just opened at 5:00 on Friday night.

It’s the first day of the annual Sioux Empire Fair, and a big name is playing on Friday. Keith Urban is going to perform. The show is at 8:00 p.m.

Pit doors were set to open for the Urban concert at 5 p.m.; general admission doors are going to open at 6:00 p.m.

Parking here is free. According to the fair’s website, you can park in the north as well as the east parking lots. 

