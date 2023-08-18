PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The Turner County fair has wrapped up another year in Parker.

Fair board president Darcy Andersen, who is also our KELOLAND News At 10 producer, says the fair saw great crowds.

“We started running out of food yesterday evening and you know it’s a frustration but also a good thing when you are running out of food. We even ran out of ride tickets, had to get some more. It’s kind of those things that you don’t expect, but you kinda like to see because it means the crowds are good,” Andersen said.

As one of the oldest county fairs in the state, Andersen says the commitment of volunteers is what keeps the fair going year after year.