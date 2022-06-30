SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The march for abortion rights in Sioux Falls started peacefully as a crowd in red moved down the sidewalks in downtown Sioux Falls.

As a stream people started on their route, some let their signs do the talking.

Kari Fransen’s said, “I march for her right to choose.”

The southwest Minnesota woman came to the event with her daughter.

“I don’t want her to live in a world where she can’t make decisions for her own health,” Marcher Kari Fransen said.

Other families also spoke up together for abortion rights, including a grandmother and grandson.

“Even though the Supreme Court made the decision, we the people are standing up for what we want. When abortion was illegal, that didn’t stop women from having abortions and there were a lot of women that lost their life because of it,” Marcher Melaney Sohm said.

“As a society, we’re supposed to progress forward, not go back to a time where a lot of injustice happened,” Marcher Christion Nefler said.

As Fransen took part in the event, she thought about those who rallied for women’s rights before her.

“We had lots and lots of people fight for us before I was born, before you were born, or any of us were and fight for this right to have safe health care for women. And so I think it’s important for younger people to see us to fight too,” Fransen said.