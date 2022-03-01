DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — After serving the area’s Catholic community for more than a century, the Dell Rapid’s St. Mary’s school built back in 1910 is a pile of rubble tonight. Hundreds of people stopped by throughout the day to watch the iconic landmark come down.

Two excavators began their work at 9:00 Tuesday morning, it did not take long for them to make progress.

Kids got a break from classes to watch as a piece of Dell Rapid’s history disappears to make way for a new school.

Many people with connections to the school came out to see the demolition, including Danny Geraets who attended classes here as a kid and is now on the school board.

“You know mixed emotions, sad to see it go, a lot of, its been here my entire life, I’ve been here very involved, but at the same time its a building and we’re trying to preserve the school, so happy that we are ready to move forward with this new project,” said Geraets.

Tearing down a building with this much history doesn’t come without some disagreement. Father Shane Stevens says the community looked long and hard at trying to save the old building, but in the end maintenance costs and safety issues were too much to overcome.

“It’s beautiful on the outside but on the inside, it had really deteriorated quite a bit,” said Father Stevens.

Father Stevens says the fire marshal had closed off a portion of the school.

“You just started looking at all the options and you said, you know it’s time for it to go,” he said.

For the people watching the school go down, it’s emotional but there is a chance for them to have a piece of this school after it’s torn down.

“The quartzite that’s coming down we are going to preserve that and put that on our new school on the south side and then the remnants that are leftover from that we are going to look at putting on some branding and selling that to anyone who might want a piece there,” said Geraets.

The original 1910 cornerstone, a guardian angel statue, and some stained glass will also be incorporated into the new building