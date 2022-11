PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday.

Authorities say his romantic partner was shot and killed on December 12th, 2020 in McLaughlin.

Her body was found 3 days later. Evidence found showed that Crow Ghost had killed the victim with a handgun.