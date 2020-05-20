Crow Creek tribal leaders sentenced in embezzlement scheme

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A former chairwoman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and a council member have been sentenced in a tribal embezzlement scheme involving four others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says together the six stole about $1 million in tribal money and assets from March 2014 through February 2019.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said Tuesday former chairwoman Roxanne Sazue was sentenced to one month in prison, five months on home confinement and was ordered to pay $43,300 in restitution.

Former council member Tina Grey Owl was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement. Prosecutors say she stole about $192,000 from the tribe.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.