FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) — A lockdown has been lifted on the Crow Creek Reservation.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the tribe sent out a message saying everyone should stay home and lock their doors because of an active shooter. About an hour later, the tribe sent out a second message letting people know the situation was under control.

We are working to gather additional information and will let you know when we have an update.