Crosswalk safety in Harrisburg

HARRSIBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Crosswalks can be busy with students trying to make it to and from school each day. That’s why Liberty Elementary officials in Harrisburg are reminding drivers to use caution while driving during these busy times.

“I think often times people get in a hurry and not always mindful of kids in the area, just want to make sure our kids can enter and exit the campus safely,” Principal Aaron Weaver said.

Weaver also reminds drivers to stay off their phones and to follow the speed limit. We will have more on this Friday on KELOLAND News.