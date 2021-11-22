Crossover Classic returns to Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The field has been trimmed from eight teams to four, but the Crossover Classic remains a marquee event at the Sanford Pentagon.

West Virginia claimed the inaugural Crossover Classic last November. A year later, the event has a new sponsor, new format, and mostly a new field of teams.

“We’re happy with the field. We think we’ve got a really interesting mix of teams, interesting mix of talent, and they should all put on a really good show for the fans,” Sanford Sports Vice President of Operations Jesse Smith said.

“If you’re a basketball junkie in the state of South Dakota, these are great games to watch,” Sanford POWER Basketball Academies Director Freddy Coleman said.

The round-robin event will feature SDSU, Nevada, George Mason, and Washington. Coleman says playing three games in three days against three quality teams will be a good early-season test.

“They’re going to dig deeper into their benches, they’re going to do some different subbing rotations, going to be really interesting to see how coaches use three games and how they play out the next three days,” Coleman said.

SDSU is the only returning team to the Crossover Classic and will benefit greatly from the addition of fans to this year’s event.

“We want to build this week of basketball for the Pentagon, for Sioux Falls, for this region, and having fans and having a full house is what’s going to make that special for these teams,” Smith said.

“It’s a basketball state and our facilities here at the Sanford Pentagon are phenomenal and I think that’s really attractive to different teams coming into here, but for the most part they know they’re going to get quality games,” Coleman said.

Click HERE for the 2021 Crossover Classic schedule.