Crops beaten to the ground after weekend storm in Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, rain and hail all hit the Lennox area on Saturday afternoon. It knocked what would’ve been some of the areas best crops ever seen to the ground.

The crops heavily affected were corn and soybeans.

In his 42 years of farming, Brad Smidt has never seen damage like this. Weekend storms hurt half of his crops.

“Well normally these soybeans would be standing up to here, you’d just come along with a sickle and cut them off, but … but they are going to be extremely hard to cut. They are going to be beans that you left in the field because they are going to be laying on the ground,” he said.

With the crops laying on the ground, the harvest will become more difficult.

“It’s going to be very hard combining, but we get it done, you bet eventually it will get done, it’s just going to take patience and time and extra fuel and energy, but it will get done,” Smidt said.

It’s too early to know how the storm will affect him financially.

“At this point, what I see out here crop insurance won’t cover anything. Now some of the corn fields in the area, that’s a possibility, but I don’t see it out here,” he said.

Down the road on Dave Poppens’ farm, the fields were leveled out on the ground. Most of this will be a complete loss.

Some of the corn can still be used for silage, but it isn’t mature enough to be used for grain.

“Before the storm this looked like really good, potential for maybe some 200 bushel corn in some of these fields around here and now with the amount of damage here, like I said, this field doesn’t look good at all<‘ Poppens said.

For both farmers, it’s hard to see the crops in this condition.

“It’s kind of a punch in the gut because you realize you’ve got a really good crop and all of the sudden it’s just laying on the ground and you’ve lost that part of it so we’re thankful that we didn’t have any structure damage, the buildings were fine, but it’s a sick feeling to see a crop damaged like this,” Poppens said.

When harvest time does roll around, producers may have to implement new methods, such as combining soybeans in the direction that it is laying, which will be more time consuming than normal. But, if it gives them a higher yield, that is probably the technique they will end up using.