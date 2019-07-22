Crop dusting plane hits road sign in Deuel County

BRANDT, S.D. (KELO) — Crop dusters can no longer take off or land on a Deuel County road.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Facebook page, a crop duster was trying to take off on a road south of Brandt at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The post says the plane was getting ready to take off when one of its wings hit a road sign and went into a field.

No one got hurt, but the plane has damage on the wing.

The sheriff’s office contacted the FAA and NTSB about the crash. The company had a permit to take off and land on 479th Avenue, but that permit has been revoked.