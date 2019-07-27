Critics: Wakesurfing simply “too much” for Minnesota’s lakes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Wakesurfing is gaining popularity on Minnesota lakes, however critics say it erodes shorelines, affects water quality and disturbs other lake users.

Wakesurfing, in which a person is towed on a surfboard behind a boat, began thriving nearly a decade ago and its appeal has continually increased. Wake boats are now one of the fastest-growing sectors of the powerboat industry.

But some residents contend that the boats and their large wakes are simply too much for smaller lakes. Lotus Lake resident JoAnn Syverson says the wakes stir up sediment at the bottom of the lake.

Larry Meddock is chair of the Water Sports Industry Association, which represents about 400 constructors of tow boats and equipment. Meddock says the boat industry has launched a campaign aiming to get boaters to “wake responsibly.”

