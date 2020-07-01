Criminal justice, government conduct top list of concerns for protesters at event on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community members gathered Wednesday on the steps of City Hall in Sioux Falls with a message to city leaders.

They want to address the growing concerns on police and government conduct in the city. In recent weeks, leaders of color and allies have come together to discuss concerns regarding criminal justice issues and develop strategies to build a more just and equitable community in Sioux Falls.

“We believe that if we are to be the leaders that so many tell us we are, if Sioux Falls is to grow and we are important in that growth, we should have a say in how it grows. Because we are the ones who live here,” community advocate Sara Telahun said.

Community advocate Laura Renée Chandler also spoke.

“Our focus is a community led, independent process for accountability in our community. We are continuing to work, and city leaders and members of the public will hear from us very soon,” Chandler said.

The group is also calling for a change in South Dakota legislation that would make police departments release body camera footage, which they say would help hold police accountable for their actions.