CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire hosts annual ‘Shred Event’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was the annual ‘Shred Event’ from CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire. People had a chance to bring their sensitive documents including personal, financial, tax or other information to be shredded and properly discarded.

“It’s a free will donation,” volunteer Jesse Callahan said. “Our recommendation $5 per box and bag. There are some costs associated with getting it done, but we have folks that bring in a really small amount of items and we companies bring in pallets worth of boxes at a time, so it just kind of depends what you have to get rid of and what type of value that is for you.”

On average, they see about 1,300 vehicles come through for the event. This year, they have three locations across Sioux Falls.

“Right now, we’re downtown here at 13th and Main at the Washington Pavilion parking ramp. We’ve also got a location at 57th and Louise at Minnwest Bank and then on the East side we’re over at Washington High School,” Callahan said.

At this location downtown, all of the sensitive documents are placed into a recycling bin that is locked and taken to a secure facility for shredding. However, on the east and west side, shredding was done right away.

“The company there actually has a shredding truck that’s on-site, so when they take your items they’re placed in a plastic tub, those tubs are taken and shredded right there, so that way everything is going to be one way or the other, secured,” Callahan said. “Once they leave your vehicle and get into the tub, you know that everything is going to be taken care of and you don’t have to worry about your personal information being something that’s lost.”

They’ve been doing the event since 2010. Each location has about 20 volunteers.

“It is a lot of paper,” Callahan said. “So, annually right now, we’re doing about 75 to 80 thousand pounds of paper that gets shredded during a one-day event. Which is just an astounding amount of paper that ends up getting recycled.”

If you were not able to make it to the event, you can bring sensitive documents to Dakota Data Shred during the week until Friday, Aug. 21. You can also leave a free-will donation there for CrimeStoppers.