SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man, with a lengthy criminal history, is accused of going on Sioux Falls crime spree.

It included stops at a popular store, a university campus and the Cathedral neighborhood.

Just before 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon, Sioux Falls Police say Ezekiel Two Dogs walked out of a 41st Street business without paying.

“He had gone over (to) Scheels, stole a shotgun, made his way across the street,” Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Michelle Hockett said.

Behind a strip mall, police say Two Dogs approached a couple of people who he didn’t know.

“He then points the shotgun at them, makes a comment similar to, ‘you’re afraid, aren’t you?'” Hockett said.

Witnesses say he took off running.

When police arrived, they searched the area and contacted Campus Security at nearby Augustana University. Security started patrolling the area around the school.

“So when you’re looking for a subject who may be potentially armed, you’re always proceeding with cautions and you’re always keeping your eyes and ears open,” said Chad Campbell of Augustana security.

It turned out to be a good thing the university was on alert.

“Within a short while later, there’s a stolen vehicle from Augustana College,” Hockett said.

“One of our employees had seen the vehicle being stolen and was able to provide a vague and general descriptions of the subject,” Campbell said.

Police quickly determined both crimes likely involved the same man.

And it wasn’t long before they found the suspect, the stolen gun and the stolen vehicle just a few blocks from the Cathedral. Officers arrested Two Dogs, and contacted Augustana Security team to pick up the stolen maintenance vehicle and bring it back to campus.

Two Dogs faces several charges, including grand theft and aggravated assault.

He’s scheduled to appear to appear in court Friday afternoon. His criminal history goes back several years and includes drug charges and impersonating an officer.