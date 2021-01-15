Crews working to keep Sioux Falls’ streets clear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest round of winter weather has spilled into a second day, keeping crews across Sioux Falls busy.

Another day, another dose of wind and winter weather.

“Roads are slick. We’re working, doing everything I can, the open areas are blowing and drifting, so everybody just needs to slow down,” Lead Equipment Operator Kay Reiter said.

The city was hoping to use the wind to its advantage during the early stages of the storm.

“We were hoping that the streets would kind of dry back and we’d let this snow blow across the streets, not really treat it with anything because once we start treating then that snow wants to stick,” Streets Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Mother Nature did not cooperate.

“With those warmer temps and the streets being wet that snow started to stick during rush hour yesterday and we had to treat it with something, so we treated it a couple times throughout the night,” Hansen said.

Temperatures play a big role in Hansen’s game plan, especially when the end result is ice and slippery conditions.

“Some of that salt kind of turns into a brine once that moisture gets onto it, so that will help us, but we’ll have to monitor it pretty close throughout the day, the night, and we’ll more than likely have an evening crew in to oversee things overnight,” Hansen said.

The city maintains approximately 900 miles worth of streets and you can make lives easier on the drivers.

“Please, slow down, you cannot drive the speed limit in conditions like this. You’re going to have to slow down minimum five to ten miles per hour and stay back, these trucks will slide also,” Reiter said.

Hansen says that crews stay on emergency routes until the snow stops and then evaluate secondary and residential routes.