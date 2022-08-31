SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bump in the road can seem minor but it could be damaging to your vehicle.

Crews have spent the summer filling in cracks and potholes left from rain and snow.

“The potholes are usually the worst in the Spring after winter, after you have all the moisture and whatnot, it kind of opens the roads up,” said Jon Voigt, Lead Equipment Operator.

Street crews say service reports for potholes are lower in comparison to two or three years ago…

“We’ve done different projects around Sioux Falls where we do a lot of concrete overlay in the city which really helps our pothole numbers diminish,” said Chad Sundvold, Street Maintenance Supervisor with City of Sioux Falls.

But they still receive between 30-50 reports of potholes a week throughout the city.

“If it’s Monday through Thursday, we can knock it out in sometimes a couple of hours,” Sundvold said.

When crews do not have any reports of potholes, they’ll do ‘long runs’ up roads that need patchwork, which can be hazardous for workers.

“The worst danger is when we are out working on the streets. We gotta have people slow down when they see our lights, we have had quite a few close calls,” Voigt said.

Sundvold says if you need to make a report for street maintenance you can do that on the website, you can find that link here.