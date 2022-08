SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt.

In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures on Cliff Avenue will vary between 11th

Street and 26th Street.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. This work is anticipated to be completed in mid-October.