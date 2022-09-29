LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A major project is happening at a boat ramp and trails leading to popular Lyman County public hunting and fishing areas.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks says the boat ramp and access trail on the west side of Fate Dam is closed to the public. A new boat ramp, parking lot, and gravel trail are being built.

Work started on Sept. 28.

The project should be done in four to eight weeks. GFP adds that crews will try to provide parking off the county road for hunters, but fishing access will be limited.