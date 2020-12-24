Crews work to remove semi-trailer from slough after it crashes during blizzard near Webster

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Day County are working to remove a semi-trailer that went off the road and into a slough during Wednesday’s blizzard.



Emergency Manager Bryan Anderson says the semi was eastbound when it was blown off of Highway 12 about a mile west of Webster.

Anderson says the driver called 911 after the crash and local law enforcement were able to reach him during the storm. The driver was taken to the hospital to be check out for minor injuries.

Anderson says the semi was hauling hauling hazardous material at the time of the crash. He says there doesn’t appear to be any leaks or spills. A special hazmat team was called in by the trucking company to help crews remove the semi-trailer.



Crews will be working for several hours on Thursday. Work is expected to be complete by mid-afternoon.

Anderson says traffic on Highway 12 may be reduced to one lane or diverted for a period of time.