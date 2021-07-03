Crews work to contain fire near Pickstown

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are responding to a fire near Pickstown Saturday evening.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Ravinia Fire Department who said the fire started just outside of Pickstown, along Highway 18, on Saturday afternoon. The fire is still burning as of 6:15 p.m. as crews work to contain it.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed at this time. Officials say no people are threatened due to the fire.

Photo courtesy Chase Carda

This is a developing story, stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as we learn more information on the fire.