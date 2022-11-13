BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm.

The Brown County Emergency Manager said Saturday that everyone should have had their lights back on by the evening, but added that there was still lots of ice on power lines.

Crews have responded to at least 80 calls since the storm involving safety hazards like downed lines, plus three structure fires, two vehicle fires, and a grass fire.

At one time, around 1,000 customers were without power in Brown County, but as of earlier Saturday, only 80 were still waiting for their electricity to be restored.