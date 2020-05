SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday crews tore down a central Sioux Falls building that’s welcomed countless kids over the decades.

The old building at 11th and Spring started out as Irving School. The alternative school eventually shut down and it became the Bowden Youth Center.

It was a spot where kids could hang out after school to do homework and play games. The youth center eventually moved to a new location, because the old school was too costly to renovate.