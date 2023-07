BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to help battle a blaze in the Black Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say crews were called to the 4800 block of Sturgis Road just after 5 p.m. mountain time.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from an unoccupied home.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No one was hurt.