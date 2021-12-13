Crews still cleaning up after Friday’s major snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is wrapping up a massive cleanup effort after seeing nearly 10 inches of snow on Friday. Crews spent the entire weekend clearing emergency and residential routes.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says the snow was heavier than anticipated and difficult to clean up.

“All the residential streets are plowed. We did snow pick up downtown, and right now we’re just kind of handling if there was a potential street missed or if a car was parked somewhere and we had to go back and plow it or if an intersection might still be a little bit icy. So we’ve got individuals out doing those callbacks,” Hansen said.

