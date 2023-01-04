SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest round of winter weather dumped snow in Sioux Falls and many other southeast KELOLAND communities. Crews worked on clearing emergency routes in town first, and are now starting on the residential areas.

The recent snowfall has been causing problems for people all over the city, including drivers.

More than a foot of snow fills some side streets making them nearly impassable.

But crews are making progress.

“Our emergency routes are our number one priority in an event like this, we have those 100% completed as of last night,” street operations manager, Dustin Hansen said.

City crews have been working around the clock to clear streets. We found this crew working near 37th and Sycamore.

“We moved into our residential zones, zone 3 last night, about 8 p.m., we moved into zone 2 this morning at 8 am, and then we will move into east/west streets at 8 p.m. tonight to finish up zone 2, Hansen said.

Hansen says the goal is to have everything plowed byThursday tomorrow morning or midday at the latest.

“There’s a lot of snow out there, we’re narrowing a lot of streets up, that’s just typical when we get a lot of snow,” Hansen said.

After that, crews will start picking up the snow and hauling it away. They will start with the downtown area first.

“Then we will start to go on our major arterials to pick up that, and so we could potentially be picking up snow for the next three to four weeks in the city,” Hansen said.

To see which zone you are in, click here.