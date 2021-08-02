UPDATE: Missing hiker found

UPDATED at 9:12:

Authorities say the lost hiker was found by Pennington County Search & Rescue K9.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Pennington County are searching for a missing hiker.

15-year-old Jack Kross was lost while hiking with his family near Horse Thief Lake.

Jack is described as 5’9″, 140 pounds, dirty blonde hair, and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a Snoopy t-shirt, light gray shorts with a green stripe, blue socks and black shoes.

Authorities say Jack was last seen around 3 p.m. near the Horse Thief Lake trailhead.