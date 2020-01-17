Crews round up over 1,700 piglets after semi overturns in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in Iowa had to round up more than 1,700 piglets after a semi-trailer overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when the truck and trailer overturned on an ramp to Interstate 35. Iowa State Patrol troopers had to close the ramp at times as crews worked to capture and unload hundreds of pigs.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a tweet, “authorities working to corral and transport 1,738 piglets!”

* I-35 TRAFFIC ALERT AT 2:49 P.M. The I-35 east to north onramp at the East Mixmaster may be slow to blocked this afternoon due to an overturned truck…and authorities working to corral and transport 1,738 piglets! Please drive cautiously through this area. pic.twitter.com/4iVFfwbG3G — Iowa DPS (@IowaDPS) January 16, 2020

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.