Crews responding to fire on USD campus

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Vermillion are responding to a fire on the USD campus.

KELOLAND News spoke with a student at the University of South Dakota who was in the research lab, where they smelled smoke. The alarms went off and students evacuated. The sheriff didn’t have details, but confirms that fire crews responded.

Viewer Stacey Cooper sent this video of the fire to KELOLAND News:

We are working on gathering more information and will let you know if there are any developments.