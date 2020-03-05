Crews responding to fire on Kiwanis Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are responding to a fire on Kiwanis Avenue Thursday afternoon.

A KELOLAND viewer sent a photo from Elmwood Golf Course of heavy smoke coming from Kiwanis Avenue. You can see video of the fire from Breann Zitterich above.

The fire is near the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and 3rd Street.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is telling people to stay clear of the area so emergency crews can respond.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for more coverage on-air and online.