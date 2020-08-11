UPDATE: No injuries as crews respond to fire in Harrisburg

UPDATED 7:15 a.m.:

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Crews extinguished a fire at a home in southern Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Director told KELOLAND News the family was waking up when they smelled smoke. They were able to make it out safely.

The home has severe damage.

6:54 a.m.

Crews are responding to a fire in southeast part of Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

Smoke from the fire can be seen on the KELOLAND Harrisburg Live Cam.

KELOLAND News has reached out to authorities for more information.