UPDATE: Crews contain fire at T&R Electric in Colman

UPDATED 8:43 a.m.

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — The fire at T&R Electric in Colman has been contained.

Crews tell KELOLAND News three buildings have been damaged, two are completely demolished.

Fire is contained. Three buildings damaged total. Two are completely demolished. One standing but lots of interior damage. — Carter Schmidt (@carter_journo) July 1, 2020

6:27 a.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at T&R Electric in Colman Wednesday morning.

KELOLAND News received photos of firefighters fighting the fire. Multiple agencies are responding to the fire. KELOLAND News Intern Carter Schmidt is reporting the fire started between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A news crew is on its way to Colman. The Madison Fire Department is providing a livestream of crews battling the fire.

Carter Schmidt / KELOLAND News.

Smoke can be seen looking east on the Lake Madison Live Cam Wednesday morning.