Crews responding to crash on Interstate 29 near Renner Exit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near the Crooks/Renner Exit early Tuesday morning.

KELOLAND News is on the scene. The crash, near mile-marker 88, happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 29 and traffic is down to one lane near the crash site.

According to the latest road report, Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls is listed as scattered ice and slippery.

