SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in northern Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.

KELOLAND News took video of the fire near Benson Road and Interstate 229. The fire is on the 2100 block of 31st Street North.

Heavy black smoke can be seen coming from the area. Firefighters on scene are battling snow drifts near the blaze.

Authorities say four dogs were killed in the fire. One person was home at the time of the fire, but managed to escape.