Crews responding to a fatal crash near Wall Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash just west of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 42 and 461st Avenue, near Wall Lake. A spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said it was a crash involving two vehicles and there are two deaths.

The vehicles involved in the crash started on fire. KELOLAND News has crew at the scene. Highway 42 is closed near the crash.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.