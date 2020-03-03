Crews responding to crash on I-90 in Rapid City

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department said 75-100 gallons of diesel spilled because of a semi-truck crash on Interstate 90 in Rapid City.

Hazmat crews are helping and a tow company is preparing to move the truck but traffic is still down to one lane.

12:45 p.m.

A crash on Interstate 90 in Rapid City has Eastbound traffic down to one lane Tuesday, the Rapid City Fire Department says.

In a tweet, the RCFD said the semi-truck crash is at mile marker 58 between Haines Avenue and Interstate 190.

Authorities say drivers need to slow down or choose an alternate route.

