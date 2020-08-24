Crews respond to wildfire in Pennington County

WASTA, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires have been cause for concern due to dry conditions in western KELOLAND and a wildfire broke out Sunday evening near Wasta in rural Pennington County.

Fire Departments responding from a three county area reported a grass fire with flames between three to five feet high.

As of Sunday night, the containment area was at 2500 acres, but firefighters reported difficulty to suppress the fire by rugged and inaccessible terrain, darkness and multiple fires in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

More assessment of the fire will be done Monday.

Fire departments determined the cause of fires to be from lightning.