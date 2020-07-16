Crews respond to wheat field fires in western South Dakota

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:41 p.m., The New Underwood Fire District was called to Red Top Road in Meade County for reports of a wildland fire.

When firefiighters arrived on scene, they found a wind driven fire burning in wheat stubble.

Pennington County and Meade County Fire departments were requested to help.

Firefighters contained the fire to around 200 acres. No one was hurt.

Less than 20 minutes later in Jackson County, Crews were called to a wheat field east of Wanblee for reports of a wildland fire. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a combine on fire and fire burning in the wheat stubble.

Crews were able to contain the fire to around 57 acres. No one was hurt.