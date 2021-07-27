Crews respond to vehicle fire in Hippie Hole parking lot in Black Hills area

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Rockerville units responded to a vehicle fire at the Hippie Hole parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, July 26. The vehicle was destroyed and an additional vehicle in the parking lot was damaged because of the heat radiating from the fire, the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

The fire was contained to the original vehicle and did not spread into the wildland.

Because of the rough roads getting into the area, it’s not a place emergency crews can take standard structure engines and a possible wildland contingent, Rockerville requested assistance from USFS and Whispering Pines VFD.

USFS law enforcement and the Pennington County Sheriffs Office also responded.